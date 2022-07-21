Association monitors compliance with Bakers’ industrial action in Edo

THE Master Bakers’ and Caterers Association of Nigeria (AMVCN), Edo chapter, has commenced the monitoring of its members’ compliance with the association’s nationwide industrial action which began Wednesday.

Mr Benjamin Agbonze, the chairman, Edo chapter said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday.

According to him, different teams have been mobilised to ensure that no member of the association in the state work during the period.

“The withdrawal of service has started but we are still selling the loaves of bread that were baked yesterday outside our bakeries.

“The bakeries are locked and no work will be done today, but from tomorrow there will be no sales and no work,” Agbonze said.

He said the state executive of the chapter had started receiving feedback from the monitoring team about compliance

‘We have gotten information about a bakery at Siluko Road in Benin and we want to comfirm the situation before taking the necessary action.”

According to him, the association will ensure that people from neighbouring states do not sell bread in the state during the strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National body of the association directed its chapters and units to embark on a one week withdrawal of services over unfavourable.working conditions. (NAN)

