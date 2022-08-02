ASUU is responsible for bad governance in Nigeria – Catholic Bishop

By Kennedy Nnamani

BISHOP Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka in Enugu state has accused the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, of being responsible for the leadership failure in Nigeria.

Delivering his homily centered on love on Sunday, the Bishop stated that the members of ASUU have collaborated with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to impose incompetent leaders on Nigerians for their personal interests even after students have paid their tuition fees.

“How can I tell Nigerian students to love their neighbours, love their country, love their leaders when their parents have paid their school fees and they are sitting at home?

“In a country where the ruling party, within a space of less than two weeks can rake in from 27 persons N26.3 billion collected as fees for presidential nomination forms and the same ruling party is unable to finance our education properly such that our teachers are at home and our students are roaming the streets.

“How can you preach love in Nigeria, a country where members of ASUU, hear me well, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria have collaborated with INEC to install misfits in power in this country because they have collected money,” he said.

While justifying his assertion, Bishop Onah stated that the most sensitive positions in INEC are being occupied by members of ASUU.

“All the electoral officers who installed the present ruling class in Nigeria are professors of the Universities, members of ASUU and INEC chairmen for many decades have been members of ASUU and who are we blaming,” he added.

While also lamenting the deplorable state of the nation, the bishop noted that it is so difficult to preach about love in Nigeria.

He said: “How can you preach love in Nigeria, a country where forgiveness is regarded as weakness, in a country where if you bring light you are accused of exposing darkness, in a country where when you love, you are seen as being stupid.”

“Where corruption has become a culture and a tradition, where impunity has become law, where the government feels so helpless that it is now appealing even to religious leaders to talk to non-state actors so that they will not make the security situations in our country worse.

“And you are wondering how the presidency could publicly admit that they have lost control, that they have left the ground so free and the country so lawless and so stateless that non-state actors now take over the entire country,” he lamented.

KN

First published May 17, 2022 @ 21:55 GMT |