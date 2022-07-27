ASUU: NLC holds Abuja mega solidarity protest on Wednesday

MR Emmanuel Ugboaja, the General-Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), says the congress will hold an ”Abuja Mega” solidarity protest in support of trade unions on the strike by public universities.

Ugboaja made this known in a statement signed by Bello Ismail, on his behalf and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other trade unions in the education sector have been on strike for over five months for alleged failure of government to keep to agreements entered with the unions.

The demands of the striking workers include issues bordering on funding of universities, salaries and earned allowances of lecturers, among others.

According to Ugboaja, in furtherance of the decision of the National Executive Council of the congress, a mega rally will hold in Abuja on July 27.

”I am directed to inform you that workers are to converge on the Unity Fountain at 7:30 a.m.

”Given the significance of this rally, affiliates are directed to mobilise in large numbers,” he said.

The solidarity protests started nationwide on Tuesday across all states of the Federation, while that of the Federal Capital Territory will be on Wednesday.

The President of the NLC, Mr Ayuba Wabba, had said that the nationwide protest was to compel the Federal Government to do the needful so that the students would return to school.

The congress also threatened to embark on a three-day warning strike If government still refused to do the needful immediately after the protest.(NAN)

A.I