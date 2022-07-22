ASUU strike: Construction workers threaten to shut down industry

THE National Union of Civil Engineering Construction Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW) has threatened to shut down activities in the construction industry in solidarity with striking unions in the education sector.

NUCECFWW made the threat in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Mr Stephen Okoro, and General Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Walama, on Friday.

The union said that it was putting its members at alert for the solidarity strike in line with the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“We wish to state unequivocally that our union shall, in solidarity with ASUU, NASU, SSANU, and in alliance with NLC, shut down activities in the construction industry.

“This is in solidarity with unions in the education sector, to drive home their demands for improved welfare package and effective sustenance of Nigerian universities development goal,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the striking unions in the education sector include Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions (SANU).

NUCECFWW expressed worry that the lingering ASUU strike would impact negatively on students’ academic performances.

It said that halting learning for a long time would affect students’ reading abilities.

“As the technology landscape of universities continues to develop, students increasingly depend on them for assistance in the development of skills required in a digital age instead mere content.

“It is common knowledge that the contemporary world is becoming too dynamic for any nation to be left behind the curve of acquiring and appropriating scientific and technical knowledge through higher institutions of learning for all-round development.

“Unfortunately, with strike characterising the Nigerian public university system, it is doubtful to believe that they can measure up to the task of keeping pace with the global trajectory,“ the union said.

It urged the Federal Government to resolve conflicts with ASUU, NASU and SSANU without further delay.

NAN reports that ASUU embarked on strike on Feb. 14 over Federal Government’s non-implementation of a memorandum of understanding and memorandum of action it signed with the union.

ASUU is seeking the government’s commitment to payment of Academic Earned Allowances.

The union is dissatisfied with the government’s refusal to adopt Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution. (NAN)

