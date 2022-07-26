A youth group has urged concerned parties to stage orderly protests in solidarity with the ongoing industrial action of ASUU in locations that will attract the Federal Government’s attention.

Dr Bright Oniovokukor, the Project Director of the Indomitable Youth Organisation (IYO), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Oniovokukor said that the solidarity protest organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was laudable and a way to persuade the Federal Government to end the more than five months Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

He, however, noted that the protests should be well coordinated in places that would send strong messages to the Federal Government.

“When we talk about the ASUU strike, in terms of consultation, a lot has gone on, in terms of consolidation, a lot has also been done.

“We are at the point of confrontation and we should not confront those who are not actors in resolving the strike.

“For example, blocking Ring road in Benin will affect the masses and will not send a strong message to the Federal Government.

“Blocking entrance to strategic places in the country will send a strong message to the Federal Government that students need to go back to school.

“Students should be part of the protest, since we can’t go to school, let us relocate our campuses to the streets. (NAN)

