Atiku Abubakar seeks increased collaboration between Nigeria and UK

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called for increased collaboration between the UK and Nigeria on issues of mutual benefits.

He made the call on Monday in Abuja when he hosted a delegation of the British High Commission in Nigeria, led by the High Commissioner, Catriona Laing at his residence.

Abubakar in a statement he personally signed said the meeting discussed a wide range of issues bordering on security, education, agriculture, economy and how to foster national unity in Nigeria.

“Bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom have a rich history and it is important for both countries to leverage on that to promote issues that are of mutual concern.

“I expect the UK to play a more active role for the survival of democracy in Nigeria,’’ he stated.

Abubakar thanked the delegation and expressed confidence that the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria would be free and fair.

He, however decried the state of insecurity in Nigeria, and solicited the assistance of the UK, especially in the area of training and intelligence sharing.

On the economy, Abubakar said that if given the opportunity, he would, among other things, abolish multiple exchange rate regimes and reduce tax to encourage genuine manufacturers and promote real investments.

He also promised to boost agriculture to create employment for the country’s teeming population.

The PDP presidential hopeful expressed concern over the lingering strike by ASUU and the rot in the educational sector generally.

He promised to carry out reforms in the education sector, including the reinvigoration of financial loan schemes to Nigerian students.

Abubakar quoted the High Commissioner as saying that the meeting was part of the on-going engagement of the UK government to enhance democracy and credible elections in Nigeria. (NAN)

KN