Attack: INEC suspends ward level CVR in Igboeze North LGA

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) at the ward level in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the attack on its officials in the area.

This is contained in a statement by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja on Thursday.

Okoye said that INEC Administrative Secretary in Enugu State, Mr Jude Okwuonu, reported that at about 2.30pm on Wednesday, the commission officials involved in the CVR were attacked by gunmen in the Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 of Igboeze North Local Government Area.

“The gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials. In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

“However, two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as mobile phones were lost.

“Consequently, the ward level registration of voters in Igboeze North is hereby suspended,” Okoye said.

He recalled that on July 3, INEC office in Igboeze North Local Government Area was burnt down by unknown arsonists.

Okoye said that in spite of the attack, the INEC was able to continue with ward level registration with the assistance of vigilantes provided by the local government authority adding that “it is one of the centres that has now been attacked.”

Okoye said that the incident had been reported to the police for investigation.(NAN)

