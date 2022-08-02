Attack on village in Jos South, a ploy to instigate disharmony–Lalong

GOV. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the attack on Danda Chugwi in Jos South Local Government as a ploy to instigate disharmony.

The governor, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham on Monday in Jos, condemned the act where some persons were reportedly killed and injured.

Lalong directed security forces to arrest and prosecute those behind the attacks according to the laws of the land.

“Security agencies including the Police, Operation Safe Haven, DSS, Operation Rainbow, have been tasked to work with the local intelligence and ensure that those behind this wicked act are fished out,” he said

He sympathised with the affected families and directed the State Emergency Management Agency with the Plateau Peace Building Agency to ensure that immediate relief was given to those affected and the community.

The governor urged residents to cooperate with security agencies, the traditional institution, community leaders and other community security architecture in exposing criminals.(NAN)

KN