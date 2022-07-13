Ayade takes over C’ River North APC Senate ticket￼

SENATOR Ben Ayade, the Cross River State governor has been adopted to take over the Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

The party is scheduled to conduct a primary for his formal adoption on Thursday at the Ogoja, headquartres of the district to handover the ticket to the governor.

In a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC by the party’s National Chairman Dr Abdulahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore , the APC listed three constituencies across the country including Cross River North whose ticket bearers have withdrawn their candidacies to contest the 2023:election on its platform which warrants the conduct of fresh primaries to elect new flag bearers to replace them.

The constituencies are: Cross River North Senatorial district, Isa Sabon Bimi Federal Constituency, Sokoto State and Bauchi Federal Constituency, Bauchi State

“Consequent upon their voluntary withdrawal, we write to notify the Commission that the party will conduct fresh primaries to nominate new candidates for the listed constituencies on Wednesday, 13 July to Friday, 15 July”.

The State party Chairman, Barrister Alphonsus Eba has instructed ward and local government executives along with party leaders to conduct ward congresses in the five local government areas that form the district on Wednesday and elect delegates to vote in the primary on Thursday to formally adopt the governor.

-Vanguard

KN