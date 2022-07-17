Bagudu approves N1.9bn for school projects

GOV. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved N1.9 billion to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to fast track construction and renovation of public schools across the state.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Muazu-Dakingari, on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement quoted the Chairman of the board, Prof. Suleiman Khalid-Jega as saying that the fund was for the construction of additional classroom blocks and renovation of dilapidated physical infrasstructure in basic and post basic schools.

He said part of the amount would be used to provide furniture, water and sanitation facilities in the schools.

“It also includes perimeter fencing and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities in all the schools under the board.

“The governor also directed the board to continue the Nomadic School programme in pastoral settlements throughout the state which has been done.

“Furthermore, teaching and learning has commenced while furniture, water and other instructional materials have been provided,” the statement said. (NAN)

