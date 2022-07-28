Bagudu signs child protection bill into law

Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu signing Child’s Right Protection Bill one other Bill into law in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

GOV. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has signed the child rights protection bill into law. Bagudu also signed a bill on Prohibiting Violence Against Individuals and the Law for the Protection of Child Right (Child Right Protection Law).

Speaking after signing the Bills, the governor explained that the action would further demonstrate to the International Community about commitment of Kebbi to effectively apply the law against gender violence and strengthen the protection of children.

“These laws will also strengthen the child protection, although some of our laws already provided for that.

“This is to strengthen them and draw attention to the need to do more,” he noted.

The governor thanked the Kebbi House of Assembly for its hard work and determination to pass the bills in conformity with the culture and religious values of the people of the state.

He equally appreciated religious leaders and traditional rulers for reviewing the law to ensuring conformity with religious stipulations.

Bagudu expressed appreciation to development partners and other groups for their support to government which facilitated actualisation of the law and application.

The governor expressed gratitude to his wife, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu for her immense support as well as initiating and facilitating awareness and formulation of the law against gender violence and protection of children’s rights and privileges.

The governor expressed optimism that the law would be beneficial to the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Kebbi House of Assembly on Oct. 5, 2021 passed the bill for a law to provide and protect the Right of the Child in Kebbi State and other related matters.

NAN reports that Kebbi is the 30thstate in Nigeria to sign the child protection bill into law.(NAN)

C.E