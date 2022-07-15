Bagudu tasks new judges on speedy dispensation of justice

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi with three newly sworn in High Cout Judges and Grand Khadi shortly after taking oath of office on Thursday in Birnin. Kebbi.

GOV. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has urged the newly sworn in judges to demonstrate total dedication and commitment to the speedy dispensation of justice.

Bagudu made the call at the swear-in ceremony of three High Court Judges and one Khadi in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three new High Court Judges are Justices Hassan Shehu-Kuwa, Maryam Abubakar-Kaoje and Shamsudeen Jafar while Malam Nasir Umar-Zagga is the Khadi of the Court of Appeal.

Bagudu urged the appointees to consider their appointments as a call to serve humanity.

He said the appointments were based on merit.

”Your appointments is coming at a very critical time of Nigeria’s history. Some unforeseen circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic, prevailing security challenges, as well as justice reforms has placed more formidable responsibilities on the judiciary,” he said.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum extolled the sterling achievements of the judiciary in the state.

He further acknowledged the extant cordial relationship between the three tiers of government and the various security achievements.

NAN reports that the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Suleiman Muhammad-Ambursa administered the oath of office to the three newly appointed Judges and the Khadi.

NAN also reports that the event was attended by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Babale Umar-Yauri, Acting Head of Service Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, Commissioners, Special Advisers, officials from the Ministry of Justice as well as family members and friends of the appointees. (NAN)

