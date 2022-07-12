Bale says MLS not retirement league, insists LAFC move long-term

Hits: 8

FORMER Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is insisting that the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the U.S. is “not a retirement league”.

The wing forward said he was hopeful his move to MLS side Los Angeles FC (LAFC) would allow him to stay in contention for Wales at least until Euro 2024.

While his initial deal with LAFC is only a one-year agreement, it could be extended through to 2024, when Wales will be hoping to compete in the European Championship.

Bale left Real Madrid at the end of June after his contract was allowed to expire, with the forward enduring a difficult final few years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He was once the most expensive player of all time.

His attitude and commitment to Real Madrid were often called into question by the club’s supporters, who routinely voiced their frustration towards him in recent years.

But Bale has continued to be worshipped by Wales supporters.

He more than played his part in helping them secure qualification to the World Cup for the first time since 1958 earlier this year.

Keeping himself fit ahead of Qatar 2022 is undoubtedly a key reason for the move to MLS.

But Bale was eager to stress how he sees the potential for a long-term future in the U.S.

While MLS has garnered a reputation for being a league where high-profile European players go to retire, Bale is adamant that is no longer the case.

“Like I said, this is a league that’s really grown, that’s come a long way in the last 10 years,” he told reporters at his official presentation late on Monday.

“Everyone’s striving to improve the league, the players who come over see that as well.

“I don’t think anyone sees it now as a retirement league. It’s really a league that’s physical, demanding. The weather changes are difficult, the travel is difficult.

“But it’s exciting, and to play football in front of fans like these is what you play football for.”(dpa/NAN)

C.E