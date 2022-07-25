Banks, OPS synergy key to sustainable growth, says ACAMB President￼

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) says that constant engagement and communication between the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and the banking sector will promote the desired sustainable growth and development of the economy.

Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa, President of ACAMB, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Bolarinwa said Nigeria would be the major beneficiary of the high-profile meeting between banks and the OPS as stakeholders seek to find lasting solutions to the constraints between the two key sectors of the economy.

He said that the first-ever national stakeholders conference on synergy between the Nigerian banking industry and the OPS would hold on Aug. 3, 2022.

Bolarinwa said that the first-ever conference would birth far-reaching strategies that would help to unlock several opportunities for the Nigerian economy.

He said that the conference would be organised by the ACAMB – the banking industry corporate, marketing communications and reputation management association; in partnership with other stakeholders including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

He said that the conference which would hold at the Bankers House, Victoria Island, Lagos, would bring together the best players in banks and OPS to act as think tank for the nation’s macroeconomic growth.

Bolarinwa said that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, would be the keynote speaker.

He added that the Presidents of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), NACCIMA, Institute of Directors (IoD) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) would be major speakers.

He said that the strategic panelists would be led by the leadership of the sectors, which would cut across banking players and the OPS including NECA, NASSI and NASME, among others.

He also said that the main plenary session would be moderated by the foremost economist, Dr Biodun Adedipe.

“We are providing an open-minded platform for both sectors to articulate and ventilate their fears, interest and expectations and opportunities that will benefit both sectors, the national economy and Nigeria at large.

“At the end of the session, we expect a robust communique that will provide a road map for a new relationship between the banking industry and the OPS,” Bolarinwa said.

According to him, the OPS is a valued stakeholder of the banking industry as both the banking industry and the organised private sector play major roles in growing the economy.

“Therefore, there is a need for the two sectors to work closely together.

“The conference offers a unique platform for private sector players and the banking community to share perspectives on the synergy, communication, cooperation and mutual understanding between these two critical segments of the Nigerian economy can be improved to benefit the Nigerian people and economy progressively.

“ACAMB is reaching out to all critical stakeholders to ensure inclusiveness and maximisation of capacity.

“We will persist in generating innovative and creative initiatives to promote the growth and development of the banking industry and the national economy,” Bolarinwa said.

He urged the media to partner in the new paradigm shift of engagements with critical stakeholders in the industry, describing the media as being crucial to creating mutual understandings. (NAN)

