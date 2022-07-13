Bauchi NMA demand justice for alleged assault on Medical Officer

DR Adamu Sambo, Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Bauchi State chapter, has demanded Justice over recent assault on a principal Medical Officer in Misau General Hospital of the state

Sambo on Wednesday, told newsmen that the attack was on Dr Mohammed Sani, the officer in-charge of the facility for over four years.

He said the officer was attacked on the 8th of July, 2022 by a patient’s relative with an axe following a medical procedure on a pregnant woman.

Sambo said although the officer did not fully participate in the medical process of the patient in view, he sustained injuries and fracture following the incidence.

He said the suspect was apprehended and presently in the custody of the Nigerian police.

The chairman also condemned an online publication challenging the capacity of Dr Mohammed Sani.

He said the publication undermined the commitment of the state government in the health sector reform and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Bauchi State Government and ATBUTH on rural posting.

“A patient was in labour and was brought into the general hospital from a private clinic.

“She was exhausted that she had no maternal energy to push for normal delivery.

“The patient was also presented with eclampsia, a condition that could result to bleeding.

“However, a team of doctors on rural posting from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital(ATBUTH) decided to deliver her using force help; this was conducted ; baby was delivered alive but with minor bruises.

“Surgery was also conducted by same doctors to ascertain findings behind the persistence in bleeding which was negative.

“The patient was referred to the Federal Medical Centre Azare for onward medical attention,” he said.

He acknowledged that the patient was responding to treatment as at the time of speaking to the press.

The NMA chairman encouraged the general public to be patient with medical practitioners and not to take laws into their hands. (NAN)

KN