Bayern, Man United  yet to table offers for Osimhen￼

Hits: 7

NAPOLI confirmed several clubs are interested in Victor Osimhen but haven’t yet received official offers for the Nigeria international.

The former Lille star has three years left in his contract at the Stadio Maradona, but a number of European clubs have been linked with securing his services in the summer.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old and Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has provided the latest updates regarding the striker.

The Partenopei don’t want to sell Osimhen but are aware of the interest from many clubs in Europe.

“Everyone knows we have great expectations and he still has three years left in his contract. We’ve received many calls, but not offers,” Giuntoli said at a press conference.

Napoli rejected a €100m bid from Newcastle in January and the player is reportedly unwilling to sign with a club that doesn’t play Champions League football next season.

Nevertheless, an offer from one of the big sides in England could make him change his mind.

Bayern Munich are also considering the striker as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who wants to move to Barcelona.

Osimhen refused to commit his future to Napoli last month.

“I don’t know what the future has in store for me, I know that anything can happen. Now, I want to go on holiday now and recharge and then we’ll think about the rest,” he said while on international duty with Nigeria.

-The Nation

KN