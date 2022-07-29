Benin registers progress in routine childhood immunisation

THE latest WUENIC estimates of national immunization coverage indicate that Benin improved routine childhood immunization coverage in 2021 – remarkable progress at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted essential health services around the world.

The percentage of children in Benin who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, DTP3, – a key proxy to measure for immunization coverage, and the reach of health systems, within and across countries – rose to 76 % in 2021 from 72% in 2020.

Analysis by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Gavi,, which supports vaccination programmes across Africa, showed that – following disruption of childhood immunization in 2020 by the pandemic, the country is back on track as a result of tailored measures to expand coverage and reach so called “zero-dose children”.

These are children, who miss out on even a single dose of vaccine, meaning that reaching them – and the missed communities they live in – improves the ability of the health system to protect its population.

Among approaches rolled out in Benin include focusing on continued communication activities and tracking the number of children that were not fully vaccinated on a weekly basis.

Benin has also made investments in the supply chain in aspects such as cold chain equipment to improve vaccines accessibility in health facilities previously uncovered geographically. This has seen Benin increase the number of facilities where vaccines are available thanks to this investment.

Benin’s progress in 2021 can serve as a model of how countries can bounce back following a pandemic-induced drop and expand routine immunization while remaining committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

With support from Gavi and COVAX, the country has also rolled out COVID-19 vaccines to about 2.7 million people (about 37% of the adult and adolescent population), reaching 80% of all health care workers – a key high risk group – with two doses. This in turn helps better insulate its health system against further COVID surges by ensuring those on the frontlines are protected.

Following a global rollout of historic scale – with more than 4 billion COVID-19 vaccines rolled out by lower-income countries – Gavi and partners will be focused on supporting countries’ efforts to integrate COVID-19 into routine immunization programmes, leveraging opportunities to increase uptake, demand and delivery of life saving vaccines.

Colette Selman, Director of Core Gavi Countries at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance comments on Benin’s progress:

“We commend Benin for progress in childhood vaccination especially coming at a time when routine immunization and other essential health services around the world have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

This progress can serve as a lesson for countries on impact of the persistence of the government, health workers and other partners to drive forward and improve the reach of immunization programmes while continuing to ensure COVID-19 and protection of high-risk groups remains a priority.

The Vaccine Alliance will continue to work with Benin and other countries as they seek improve the health of this and future generations,”

Please feel free to quote. For further comments, questions, or interviews: media@gavi.org

Facts and Figures:

DTP1 – the first dose of the DTP vaccine – is a key measure of how many children receive that first, critical dose of a vaccine. Through concerted efforts to reach zero dose children (ZDC), Benin improved DTP1 coverage from 83% in 2020 to 84% in 2021.

Benin has received about 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX (as of 20th July), representing 70% of the supply to the country, allowing the country to vaccinate over 80% of health workers.

Find out more about Gavi’s work in Benin, here.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has been supporting immunization in Africa since 2000. Read about the impact of our partnerships with 40 African governments over more than two decades here.

For expert insights and original content and stories from around the world, visit Gavi’s online digital platform Vaccines Work.

A.I