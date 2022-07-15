Menu

Friday, July 15, 2022

Biden starts West Bank trip with offers of aid to hospitals

THE U.S. promised financial assistance to ensure improved access to health care in the Palestinian Territories on Friday, as U.S. President Joe Biden visited the region during his Middle East tour.

Visiting the Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem, Biden promised 100 million dollars in financial aid to an association of hospitals in the region.

The money, which would be shared between six facilities, needed  to be approved by the U.S. legislature.

Biden planned  to announce a total of 316 million dollars in aid during Friday’s visit to the West Bank, according to a U.S. official.

He was also scheduled to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Biden is on his first visit to the Middle East as president.

He is scheduled to fly on to Saudi Arabia later on Friday. (dpa/NAN)

