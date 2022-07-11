Billionaire remanded over Tramadol ‘trafficking’￼

Hits: 11

THE Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has remanded a billionaire businessman Ukatu Afamefuna Mallinson, in the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS)’s custody.

Ukatu, Managing Director of Mallinson & Partners Ltd, was remanded Friday alongside his co-defendant, Sunday Ifeanyi Ibekwute in connection with an illegal drugs charge.

Justice Peter Lifu made the order following their arraignment by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Ukatu is the Managing Director of Mallinson & Partners Ltd, whom the NDLEA alleged imported two containers containing 1,284 cartons of Tramadol worth N22billion in 2019.

The agency also claimed he was behind a N3billion shipment of tramadol linked to the suspended police chief, Abba Kyari.

The NDLEA brought both men before the judge on allegations of conspiracy, trafficking in 322 kilogrammes of Tramadol, unlawful dealing and possession of the banned drug, in a charge marked FHC/L/159c/2021.

It was alleged that Ukatu, Ibekwute and one Pius Enidom, who allegedly jumped bail, on May 4, 2021, conspired to commit the offence.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Their counsel, Mr. Emeka Opara (SAN) applied for their bail, saying they would not abscond.

Opara told the court that Mallinson was an industrialist in partnership with the Nigerian Airforce and was also a mass employer of labour, adding that the Ibekwute was one of the first defendant’s employees.

But Asuquo opposed him, arguing that they were a flight risk.

The judge also issued a Bench warrant against Enidom, following his failure to appear in court despite being issued a hearing notice.

-The Nation

KN