Britain’s Computacentre purchases U.S.-based Business IT Source

COMPUTACENTRE plc, a British-based multinational firm that provides computer services to public and private-sector customers, said It has acquired the U.S. provider of corporate IT products and services Business IT Source.

The BITS team provided a high level of flexibility and customisation to help customers manage the receipt and deployment of technology products, Computacenter said.

The existing BITS leadership team would run the business as a separate operating unit within Computacenter U.S…

“BITS gives us a much stronger presence in the Midwest of U.S. and brings some great people, customers and leadership to our business.

“The Buffalo Grove Integration Centre will allow us to serve more of our Midwest regional customers locally over time,’’ said Mike Norris, chief executive of Computacentre. (dpa/NAN)

C.E