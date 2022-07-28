Bryann plots against level two housemates￼

BBNAIJA Level two housemate singer and composer Bryann has charged other housemates to do all they can to win the Friday task presentation.

Bryann made this known in a conversation with Amaka, Christy O, and Cyph on the lines of losing the HoH game to a level one housemate.

The 12th housemate to enter level two pushed that the level two housemates had to oppress the level one housemates during the task presentation on Friday.

He said they have to dress well for the occasion and look serious enough to put the level one housemates on the edge.

To push home their point Bryann insisted they had to have at least two straight wins against the level one housemates and also throw discontent in their midst via little conversations he may have with them.

Other housemates of level two felt the level one housemates were more united than they were.

Bryann, however, was not down with this narrative and spoke vehemently against it.

During his conversation with a few other level two housemates, Bryann kicked against the idea saying they only seemed that way because a level one housemate won the HoH Games.

He added level one housemates would have felt the same way about them if a level two housemate had won.

Supporting Bryann’s sentiments, Christy O believes that the level two housemates were better and higher than their level one counterparts.

-The Nation

KN