BudgIT set to host the Maiden Edition of the Active Citizens Awards; calls for nominations

ON Thursday, July 14, 2022, BudgIT, a foremost civic-tech organisation leading the advocacy for accountability, transparency and effective service delivery in Nigeria and four other African countries, officially announced the maiden edition of its Active Citizens Awards.

This event, which is scheduled to hold on September 10, 2022, at the Civic Centre, Lagos, seeks to promote and recognise individuals and organisations doing tremendous humanitarian work in Nigeria.

According to Oluseun Onigbinde, BudgIT’s Global Director, the event is one of BudgIT’s signature initiatives and efforts to spotlight and recognise personalities, organisations and agencies that are championing causes, programmes and initiatives that have positively influenced women’s rights, community service, disability rights and inclusion, political activism, civic engagement and action, journalism, human rights, effective service delivery and other gains of social activism in Nigeria.

There is nothing more remarkable than recognising personalities who do exceptional work within the civic ecosystem and are committed to ensuring citizens and government continually uphold the ideals of democracy. We believe that the Active Citizens Awards would stir more conversations on the need to entrench a culture of recognising and celebrating the tremendous contributions of development leaders to effective governance and an active civic space in Nigeria.

The awards will feature ten (10) categories, including the Oby Ezekwesili Award for Women Advocacy, Award for Community Service, Disability Rights Advocacy or Empowerment Award, Award for Institutional Transparency, Art for Activism and many more.

BudgIT looks forward to a thrilling event with support from civic leaders, industry leaders and the general public. Nominations are officially open; thus, you can nominate heroes directly at https://awards.civichive.org/Nominations

According to the statement by Iyanu Fatoba, Ag Head; Media, Communications and Creatives of the company, there are Ten (10) categories of awards. Of these categories, only 5 are open to nominations from the public. A panel of selected judges will carefully select winners for the other five categories after thorough research and deliberations hinged on specific criteria and the selection process.

Criteria and Eligibility for Nomination

To nominate an individual or organisation for any category, you must carefully review their eligibility for the category they are being nominated for. The shortlist and winner of each category will only be considered based on the specified criteria, including, innovation, impact, milestones, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, organisational structure and leadership quality. This invariably means that once you make a nomination, you must provide links to some impacts or projects that the nominee has executed within a specified period of time, covering the specified criteria.

Shortlisting and Final Selection

After the nominations, all the submissions will be reviewed in a three-stage selection process by selected Panel of Judges. Once the selection process has been completed, the final shortlist will consist of three individuals with the highest grade points from each category. Of these three, only one nominee will emerge as the winner in each category. The winner will be announced during the Awards event at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

KN