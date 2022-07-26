Buhari attends Liberian 175th Independence anniversary Tuesday

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Tuesday for Monrovia, Liberia, to attend the 175th independence anniversary of the country.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

According to Shehu, the president, who will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event, joined other world leaders and organisations to rejoice with the people of Liberia at the event with the theme: “Fostering Unity, Protecting Our Peace for Development and Prosperity.”

Nigeria played a leading role in the stabilisation of the West African nation in the early 90s, leading to the establishment of democratic rule and has continued to assist the country in many ways, especially through the Technical Aids Corps scheme.

In 2019, Buhari was conferred with the highest national honour in the country, the Grand Cordon in the Most Venerable Order of Knighthood of the Pioneers of the Republic of Liberia, in recognition of Nigeria’s continued support towards the development of the country.

The Nigerian leader, who will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Abubakar, is expected be back in the country later on the same day. (NAN)

KN