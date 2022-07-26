Buhari condoles with Court of Appeal President Dongban-Mensem over son’s death

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, over the loss of her son, Prince Paeke Dongban.

The president’s condolence message to Justice Dongban-Mensem is contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari described the death of the young mathematician as tragic.

He said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the sudden demise of your worthy son Paeke.

”With his passing away, a promising public career has been tragically cut short. In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and the entire people of Plateau State.

“May the late Paeke Rest in Peace and may the family find the strength to bear the irreparable loss,” the president prayed.

He assured the Court of Appeal President of the prayers and thoughts of the entire nation during this trying moment. (NAN)

C.E