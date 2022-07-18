Buhari congratulates NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on successful conclusion of its elections, rejoicing with Mr Yakubu Maikyau, the new leader of the legal body.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, congratulated the legal luminary for emerging the 31st President of the association.

Buhari noted that the NBA had over the years played a major role in democratic and economic development of the country, with advocacy, counselling and partnership with governments.

The president saluted the outgoing President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata, and all the national leaders who took the association to a higher level, particularly with building new partnerships and integration of technology.

Buhari said he looked forward to a healthy working relationship with the new national leaders of the NBA, believing the noble and patriotic antecedents of the legal body would be upheld, and further projected to the world. (NAN)

