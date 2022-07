Buhari mourns Dos Santos, ex-President of Angola

Hits: 7

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt commiseration to the Government and people of Angola on the death of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, a former president of the country.

The President in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja, paid tribute to one of the founding fathers of Angola.

Buhari acknowledged the former president’s active participation, with other young nationalists, in the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, which led to the independence of his country.”

The President believed that Dos Santos, who received many awards and recognitions for the role he played in stabilising his country after the end of the civil war in 2002, would be long remembered and celebrated for promoting peace and democracy, and opening up the country for foreign investments.

”The Nigerian leader’s prayer and thoughts are with the family of the former President and the people of Angola during this period of mourning.”

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased. (NAN)

