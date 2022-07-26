Buhari nominates 4 persons as CBN board directors

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has nominated four persons for appointment as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This is contained in a letter dated July 21 and read at Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari in the letter, said that the request was made in accordance with section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The nominees included: Prof. Mike Obadan (South-South), Prof. Justitia Nnabuko (South-East), Prof. Ummu Jalingo (North-East) and Mr Adeola Adetunji (South-West).(NAN)

