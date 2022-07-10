Hits: 6

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government will continue to prioritise the well-being and safety of all Nigerians.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja while felicitating Muslims on the Eid-el-Kabir.

He, however, called on Nigerians to place national interest first in all their dealings and shun retrogressive elements seeking to divide the country through terror and hate.

The APC scribe noted that the Eid-El-Kabir festival required sacrifice, submission and devotion to Allah.

“We enjoin the Muslim Ummah, during this period, to recommit themselves to Islamic teachings of understanding, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“As we celebrate with family, friends and other loved ones, we will do well to be our brothers’ keeper by extending kindness to our neigbours, particularly the needy and less-priviledged.

He further urged Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the government of Buhari as it tackled the county’s security challenges.

He said Nigerians should also continue to reject insensitive and unpatriotic attempts by some partisans to politicise security breaches by enemies of the country.

Morka urged Muslims to pray for sustained peace, security and prosperity of the country while celebrating the occasion.

-Vanguard

KN