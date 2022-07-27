Buhari salutes Audu Ogbeh at 75

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, on his 75th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, hailed Ogbeh, describing him as a “political leader whose profile reflects his dedication to nation building.”

He acknowledged the wisdom, courage and visionary leadership of the elder statesman, who started out in the Second Republic as a legislator and was later appointed Minister of Communication.

The president noted that Ogbeh had consistently remained in the frontline of political developments and governance in the country.

He saluted Ogbeh’s passion for farming and knowledge of the local and international value chains, which had contributed significantly in laying a foundation and framework that triggered a revolution, leading to the realisation of self-sufficiency in food production.

The president congratulated Ogbeh on his many political, literary and business achievements as well as his willingness to always provide leadership and share his experience.

He rejoiced with family members, friends and associates of the political leader, praying that God would grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation. (NAN)

