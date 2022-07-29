Buhari to N/Delta people: Allow Govt to execute projects in your area

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday urged people of Niger Delta to exercise restraint and allow a conducive atmosphere for implementation of the several government developmental projects and programmes initiated for the area.

He spoke at the opening of a two-day management retreat organised by Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, said the ongoing East-West Road project remained one of the largest infrastructure in Nigeria, and “strategic” in connecting the country’s busiest and foremost commercial cities in the region.

He said the project would be completed before the end of his tenure next year.

He directed the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited and its subsidiaries to fix the Section 4 of the East West Road (Eleme Roundabout to Onne junction) through the Tax Credit Scheme.

Buhari hinted of government’s plan to constitute a new board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC).

He assigned the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to carry out a comprehensive staff audit of the NNDC for right staffing and proper placement.

He said fraudulent practices and violation of the procurement laws would be meted with appropriate sanctions as stipulated in the Public Procurement Act.

-Daily Trust

KN