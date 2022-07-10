Buhari will restore peace to Nigeria before leaving office – Malami

Hits: 10

THE Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has said that before the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari ends next year, the country will be restored to its past glory, where peace would reign.

He added that President Buhari was working sleeplessly to ensure that all mechanisms were put in place for not only a seamless transition of power next year but also to ensure that the present challenge of insecurity bedevilling the country is brought to an end.

Malami made the statement Saturday while felicitating with the Muslim Ummah on this year’s Eid-al-adha celebrations in Birnin Kebbi.

“I want to reassure you that the Buhari-led administration will continue to do everything possible to secure this country. I pray that God would answer our prayers for a lasting peace in Kebbi State and the country as a whole, as well as a peaceful political transition early next year,” he said.

-Daily Trust

KN