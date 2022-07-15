CAN calls for 7-day prayers, fasting for peace in Nigeria

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo chapter, has called on churches and their leaders in the state to embark on a 7-day prayers and fasting.

This appeal was made in a statement by the Oyo state CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju on Friday in Ibadan.

He said the prayers and fasting would commence from July 18 to 24.

Akinyemiju said that the seventh day would be a thanksgiving for answered prayers.

“Our prayer points for the seven days should centre on the restoration of peace and security in Oyo and Nigeria in general.

“This is very crucial and urgent; May God arise and destroy all the enemies against peace in Nigeria in Jesus name,” he said. (NAN)

KN