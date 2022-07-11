Central Parish emerge champions of 2022 RCCG Men’s Convention Games

Hits: 4

Players in action during a chess competition at the 2022 RCCG Men’s Convention Games on Sunday in Abuja.

CENTRAL Parish in FCT Region 10 of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) have won the region’s 2022 Men’s Convention Games after bagging two gold and one silver medals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Games held in Abuja on Sunday ushered in the 2022 Redeemed Men’s Fellowship Convention.

The convention is holding from Sunday to Saturday at the FCT Region 10 headquarters in Abuja.

Fifty-one players from the church’s 17 provinces in the FCT participated in the table tennis, scrabble and chess events of the competition which was the second edition.

Carl Okpoechi and Evhi Eyeghre won gold medals in the chess and scrabble competitions respectively to put the Central Parish ahead of the other 16 provinces.

Oba Ademola of FCT 16 and Ete Ayodele of FCT 15 finished second and third respectively in the chess event.

In scrabble, Amos Okweri of FCT 12 won the silver medal, while Adedeji Adebayo of FCT 13 clinched the bronze.

Also, in the table tennis competition, Kehinde Adejube of FCT 2 defeated Oloruntoba Segun of Central Parish 3-0 to win the gold medal, while Olumide Ogunboyo finished third.

Speaking with NAN later, President of Redeemed Men’s Fellowship, Region 10, Michael Oluwole, said the games became part of the convention’s programme to put participants in the right frame of mind.

“We decided to start the convention with games because there is a saying that health is wealth and exercise makes the body and mind to be sound.

“And when this happens, the man will be able to think how to carry the family along and how to make sure that the country itself is run perfectly.

“A sound mind and a sound heart will definitely bring a positive progress in the nation,” Oluwole said.

Organiser/Coordinator of the games, Olajide Ayodele, disclosed that traditional games would be introduced into the third edition scheduled for July 2023.

Ayodele said the competition was organised with the supervision of the national scrabble, chess and table tennis federations.

He added that efforts were on to make the event part of the federations’ national calendar.

“We are planning to add African games in our next edition. Chess, scrabble and table tennis were invented by foreigners and as such we want to go indigenous.

“So, we are going to introduce games such as Ayo and draught,” the Games official said.

Ayodele however said funding for the Games had never been a challenge, disclosing that they were able to host the competition through levies and personal donations.(NAN)

C.E