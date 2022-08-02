China calls for deeper relations with developing countries

WANG Xiaopjuan, a member of the Standing Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC) Yantai Committee, has called for deeper relations between China and other developing countries.

Wang, also Director of Publicity Department of Yantai, made the call on Monday night at an interactive session with Journalists under auspices of China Africa Press Centre (CAPC) Programme 2022, who were on tour of the Shandong province, China.

She described Yantai as a notable community with blue sky, sea food, fragrance of wine and capable of contributing more meaningfully to China’s economic growth.

Wang said: “Yantai is reputable as UN Habitat and other awards; it received six times national civilized city winner and seven times national recognition for cooperation management and public-security.

“It is one of the early cities in China to open up and currently strives to become modern international coastal cities.

“More than 90 countries have invested over 15, 000 foreign investment projects in Yantai with extra foreign investment exceeding $40 billion.

“In the first half of 2022, the GDP of Yantai reached 400, 34.9 Yuan and has had yearly growth of 4. 5 per cent ranking first in Shandong province of China.

“I would like to deepen understanding and friendship between China and other developing countries.”

Also speaking, Liu Yutong, Counselor, Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the visit by journalists to Yantai was the first since the establishment of the programme.

According to him, no fewer than 33 journalists from 23 different countries are hosted at the dinner.

The global economic situation is more complicated, especially under the current pandemic situation. It is really challenging for a city like Yantai to achieve remarkable feats.

We have lots of remarkable economic activities in Yantai, in the first half of 2022 Yantai GDP was around 424 billion Yuan.

Also, the revenue in a general public budget from January to May reached 31mllion up 0.7 Yuan, which is very impressive.

“It is remarkable for a city of Yantai to achieve such feats; this shows the commitment of leadership and diligence on the part of the citizens,” Yutong said.

In a remark, Tram Quoc Anh, popular host of Vietnam National Television, expressed gratitude on behalf of the journalists for the gesture by the Yantai Municipal officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Yantai, located in eastern part of Shandong province bordering the sea covers a land area of 30, 100sq km and a sea area of 12, 300sq, km and is home to 7.1 million people.

The community is also located at the latitude of 30, 000 degree with mountains, springs, seas and rivers and has major seasons and planting ecology.

No fewer than 90 journalists from 67 countries across Africa, Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, are participating in the programme, which began in June.

The programme, which is being hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA), is expected to end in November. (NAN)

