China to improve sci-tech services for rural population

CHINA will launch a national campaign to better mobilise the science and technology sector to contribute to the country’s rural revitalisation drive, according to a new set of guidelines.

Jointly issued by the China Association for Science and Technology and the National Rural Revitalisation Administration, the guidelines specify a series of key tasks, including providing sci-tech training, lectures and industry-specific guidance to rural areas.

Sci-tech associations at all levels are called on to lead grassroots sci-tech workers to join in the work of rural revitalisation.

The guidelines also require the relevant authorities to incorporate the construction of science popularisation facilities into the overall layout of rural infrastructure.

“And to expand the service coverage of mobile science popularisation facilities and build more sci-tech museums in rural secondary schools.” (Xinhua/NAN)

