Chinese BRI, foundation for global devt, poverty elimination – Nepali daily

THE Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by China in 2013 is the foundation for global development and the elimination of poverty, a recent article published by Kathmandu Tribune posited.

Kathmandu Tribune is an online English daily in Nepal.

The publication pointed out that since the launch of the Chinese initiative, new forms of international institutions have emerged to finance infrastructure development.

It referred to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Silk Road Fund, and the New Development Bank.

“These are important alternatives to the existing insufficient financing of the present global system,’’ the opinion piece published on July 13 highlighted.

BRI is a pathway that represents a bright future for mankind, the article stated.

It suggested that the nations working together for the common aims of peace and development should become a new chapter in mankind’s history. (Xinhua/NAN)

