Clarify your age, HURIWA challenges Tinubu, Atiku￼

HUMAN Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has asked presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, to clarify their age certificates.

The group said: “it is imperative for the electorate to be informed first-hand through publicised sworn affidavits before the Federal High Court so Nigerians know exactly the true identities of the persons seeking their votes, because voting is a sacred social contract, and it wouldn’t be transparent if voters are asked to vote for persons they aren’t so sure of vital statistics about them.”

In a statement, its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said Nigerians “deserve to know everything about the persons that are putting themselves forward to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.”

called on the aspirants to make this critical information urgently available.

-The Guardian

KN