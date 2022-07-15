Cleaner docked for allegedly stealing computer processors

A 37-year-old cleaner, Michael Nsima, who allegedly stole two 36gram/28mm of computer processors worth N495,000, on Friday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides in Apapa, Lagos, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 21 at 02:400 p.m., at Prima Cooperation Company, 12 Akinwande Street, Alaba, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that the defendant, employed as a cleaner at Prima, under the guise of cleaning the production room, the computer processors.

The offence, Ekhueorohan said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for trial. (NAN)

