College Provost tasks staff on capacity development for effective performance

THE Acting Provost, Federal College of Education, Yola, Mr Johnson Maigwa, has tasked members of staff of the institution to strive to develop their capacity to effectively impart on their students.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola, the provost gave the advice, assuring that the institution was committed to providing the enabling environment for the staff to develop their capacity.

Maigwa also emphasised the imperative of everyone in the institution working as a team to realise the mandate and vision of the college.

He said that with the cooperation of members of staff, the institution would continue to maintain its enviable position among other colleges of education in the country.

The acting provost further reminded the staff of their Oath of Secrecy, warning that anyone caught divulging classified information in breach of the civil service rules to unauthorised persons would be sanctioned.

“Our position will surely be maintained especially in academics, sports and other extra curricula activities,” Maigwa said. (NAN)

KN