Coping with increasing noise pollution in Nigerian cities

The rising cases of noise pollution in our cities and the increasing number of noise-induced hearing loss cases have compelled some state governments to enact laws on controlling noise pollution. But there is need for more education on the existence of these laws and the need to enforce them and protect the people from noise-related ailments.

By Anthony isibor.

NOISE pollution has become one of the disturbing challenges of major cities in the country. The general description of noise as any sound that becomes unpleasant to the ear, gives credence to the plethora of noise and noise pollution that Nigerians are exposed to every day.

This becomes even more pronounced with the exponential growth in the population of the country and the dangers associated with noise pollution which has continued to increase, especially in the urban clustered areas.

Aderinola Olopade, Clinical Audiologist says that noise-induced hearing loss is a preventable and predictable disease. There is no treatment, which can completely reverse the damage caused to one’s hearing by noise; therefore, preventative strategies should be emphasized and taken to alleviate the severity of a noise-induced hearing loss.

A former general manager of LASEPA, Rasheed Shabi, has said that noise pollution has been giving the state government serious concern and that his office received between 10 and 15 petitions daily.

Still, the continuous flagrant disregard for noise pollution in our society today makes it almost difficult to believe that there are government legislations enacted to regulate the use of sound and sound-related equipment.

In Lagos state for example, one is welcomed at every turn with the unnecessary honking of loud horns by motorists whose impatience will not allow them to act otherwise.

According to the Guidelines on Noise Pollution Control information published by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, all religious houses, clubhouses, and other entertainment outlets are to operate within enclosed and soundproof environments with regulated use of speakers, giving due consideration to neighboring residents.

This is, however, not so, as we are constantly harassed by the continuous blaring of loud sounds from religious centres, and from their megaphone speakers hanging on electric poles or just simply placed on the roof of these centers even long after it has been prohibited by the government.

The other guidelines according to LASEPA include:

That all open-air and outdoor activities shall be carried out with due authorization from relevant government agencies, while those involving the use of amplifiers and speakers shall hold after due authorization from LASEPA without contravening the stipulated approved noise limit for that environment. The above facilities shall equally reduce the number of internally placed speakers to the barest minimum to address only the congregation and clientele and not the neighborhood.

“The use of power generating sets in commercial, residential and industrial areas shall be in compliance with the stipulated noise levels without any negative impact on human health and the environment.

“The use of power generating plants in residential, commercial and industrial outlets shall not affect others by way of noise pollution.

“The use of megaphones/amplifiers at motor parks, commercial centers and more shall be duly controlled/regulated to ensure that the permissible noise limit for the environment is not exceeded.

“Religious activities are to be carried out in a completely enclosed structure, while uncompleted buildings and tents are not allowed.

“Pending enclosure of facilities that are yet to be enclosed/soundproof, no musical instruments shall be used at night so as not to disturb the neighborhood, especially during weekday evening services and night vigils for religious houses, and events on entertainment/clubbing activities etc.”

It added that people must obtain noise permits for open-air shows, crusades, promotional advertisements, etc

It also approved an acceptable standard noise level to be allowed in residential areas to not be above 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.

“The standard approved noise level in industrial areas shall not exceed 90 decibels during the day.

“The standard approved noise level for commercial areas shall not exceed 70 decibels during the day.

Although these rules exist to control noise pollution, but Realnews observed that some religious centers around Ikeja do not practice it as the sound from these centers is constituting a source of nuisance to residents and passersby alike.

Aderinola Olopade, Clinical Audiologist specialising in Vestibular Diagnostics and Tinnitus Therapy CEO Earcare Foundation advised that increased public awareness is needed to reduce the incidence of noise-induced hearing loss in the future.

“For example, educating the public about hearing health should be adopted to reduce the harm of noise-induced hearing loss, the source and intensity of noise need to be curbed and harnessed by governments.

“When people work in factories and or construction sites that generate a lot of noise, employers must monitor noise levels and protect workers’ hearing, for example by providing anti-sound earplugs. Recreation noise is also an important source of noise pollution, hearing education programs targeting young people and recreational venues should be encouraged because such education can change people’s listening habits and thus protect their hearing. Increased public awareness is needed to decrease the incidence of noise-induced hearing loss in the future,” he added.

