COREN sets up monitoring teams to prevent building collapse

COUNCIL for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has set up project monitoring teams, as part of efforts to curb building collapse in the country.

President of the council, Mr Ali Rabiu, who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday in Kano, said that measure had become necessary in view of rampant cases of building collapse, resulting in loss of lives and property.

The president noted that one of the council’s mandates was to ensure proper monitoring of projects to safeguard lives and property.

“We will not relent in ensuring strict compliance with the rules and regulations, while people were constructing projects,” he said.

Rabiu explained that before 2019, the council lacked powers to punish any violator except those on their register, adding that the punishment was only suspension from practice.

“But today, the law has been amended to allow us to sanction any Nigerian, whether engineer or not, who commits infraction in engineering practice.

“And, the punishments include prosecution of offenders that may lead to imprisonment and withdrawal of licences,” he said. (NAN)

