Côte d’Ivoire registers progress in routine childhood immunisation

THE latest WUENIC estimates of national immunization coverage have revealed that Côte d’Ivoire registered sustained improvement in routine childhood immunization in 2021. This is remarkable at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted essential health services around the world.

The percentage of children in Côte d’Ivoire who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, DTP3, – a key proxy to measure for immunization coverage, and the reach of health systems, within and across countries – rose to 76% in 2021 from 75 % in 2020. Côte d’Ivoire also improved first dose measles vaccine coverage to 68% in 2021, up from 66 % in 2020.

A closer review of the estimates by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), which has supported vaccination in Côte d’Ivoire, showed that following a decline in childhood immunization in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the country rolled out tailored strategies targeting so called “zero-dose children”.

These are children who miss out on even a single dose of vaccine, meaning that reaching them – and the missed communities they live in – improves the ability of the health system to protect its population.

Among the driving factors to improve coverage include improved communication and awareness, social mobilization as well as strengthened information systems.

Côte d’Ivoire’s progress also serves as an example of how countries can maintain, restore and expand routine immunization, while remaining committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

With support from Gavi and COVAX, the country has also rolled out COVID-19 vaccines to more than 6.8 million people (over 42% of the adult and adolescent population).

Following a global rollout of historic scale – with more than 4 billion COVID-19 vaccines administered by lower-income countries around the world – Gavi and partners will be focused on supporting countries’ efforts to integrate COVID-19 into routine immunization programmes, leveraging opportunities to increase uptake, demand and delivery of a broad portfolio of life saving vaccines.

Colette Selman, Director of Core Gavi Countries at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance comments on Côte d’Ivoire’s progress:

“It is encouraging to see progress in Côte d’Ivoire in childhood vaccination at a time when countries have struggled with an unprecedented public health emergency. The progress is a result of resilience of the government, health workers and partners to get immunisation programmes on track.

The country’s progress can serve as an example for other African nations that stabilization and recovery after the pandemic are possible, balancing the twin priorities or routine immunization and COVID-19 vaccination.

The Vaccine Alliance will continue to work with Côte d’Ivoire and other countries as they work tirelessly to improve the health of this and future generations, with the lifesaving power of vaccines.”

Facts and Figures:

Reaching zero dose children (ZDC): DTP1 – the first dose of the DTP vaccine – is a key measure of how many children receive that first, critical dose of a vaccine. Through concerted efforts to reach ZDC, Côte d’Ivoire improved DTP1 coverage from 84% to 85%.

COVID-19 rollout: Côte d’Ivoire has received about 16.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX (as of 20th July), representing 80% of the supply to the country.

Find out more about Gavi’s work in Côte d’Ivoire, here.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has been supporting immunization in Africa since 2000. Read about the impact of our partnerships with 40 African governments over more than two decades here.

For expert insights and original content and stories from around the world, visit Gavi’s online digital platform Vaccine Works.

KN