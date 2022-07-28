Council moves to establish inland container depots, truck transit parks in N/E

THE Nigerian Shippers‘ Council (NSC) is to establish Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and Border Information Centres (BIC) in the North East Region.

Mr Suleiman Hussaini, Assistant Director, Operations, NSC North East Zone made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

An ICD, he said, is equivalent of a sea port located in the hinterland.

”It receives containers by rail or road from the seaport for examination and clearance by customs and other relevant authorities. Like a sea port, it has all the loading and off-loading equipment needed to handle containers.

”In articulating the need for ICDs in the country, the Shippers Council advanced several reasons why these facilities are crucial to Nigeria.

”The establishment of ICDs, otherwise known as Container Freight Stations (CFS) in the designated areas would bring shipping services to the doorstep of shippers across the nation.

”It will assist in decongesting the seaports and make them more user-friendly as well as provide the much needed impetus to revive and modernize the railway as a primary mode for long distance haulage,” he said.

”The council promoted and facilitated the establishment of inland container depots on the basis of Public Private Partnership (PPP).

“Presently there are three proposed locations for inland container depots in the North East Zone.

“The locations are Bauchi, Bauchi state, Gombe Gombe state, and Jauri , Borno,” he said.

Hussaini also said that the council conducted a feasibility study for the establishment of Truck Transit Parks (TTP) in the North East Zone.

“These will be located in Potiskum, Yobe, Ngurore in Adamawa and Mubi also in Adamawa.

“The Truck Transit Parks will provide a short term resting place for truck drivers on long distant travels and promote safety and security of cargoes and haulage vehicles while on transit,” he said.

Hussaini reiterated that efforts were on going for the establishment of more Border Information Centres (BICs) in the Zone.

“They will be located at Sahudu Adamawa, Yola and Banki- Kirawa , Borno state,” he said.

He also explained that the BIC was a project being implemented in collaboration with USAID and West Africa Trade Hub (WATH) to give information to cross-border traders.

The director emphasised that NCS regularly organises stakeholders meetings to share experience and exchange ideas with other operators of the shipping industry.

“The recent enlightenment clinic was to sensitise Shippers and stakeholders in Bauchi state on process procedure and documentation for export of solid Minerals,” he added. (NAN)

