By Anthony Isibor.

HON. Justice H.A. Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court Sitting in Awka, Anambra State, delivered a landmark judgment, when he ruled that the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu to jointly and severally pay the sum of ₦100,000,000.00 as Compensatory and General Damages in Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s favour, for the gross violation of his fundamental Rights.

The judgment of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit filed in Suit No: FHC/AWK/CS/56/2021 on Friday, July 22, 2022, which was between Ifeanyi Ejiofor and the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector General of Police, the Department of Security Services, DSS, the Director General, DSS, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff, Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu (a.k.a. Ijele Speaks), has been on since 2021.

According to reports, Ejiofor’s peaceful home in Umunakwa Ifite, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state, was at about 2:30am on Sunday June 6, 2021, invaded by the combined team of the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and the Civil Defense, during which Samuel Okoro, his personal assistant was murdered in cold blood .

It was also reported that the combined team of the security personnel proceeded to take delivery of Samuel Okoro’s corpse, dumped same in Ejiofor’s Toyota Camry Car booth, and abducted Okafor Lawrence Ugochukwu (gardener), Felix Okonkwo (driver), and Ikenna Chibuike (steward), three of Ejiofor’s domestic staff before they hurriedly left.

During the raid, Ejiofor’s elder brother (Mr. Joel Ejiofor) was equally abducted in the process, but was later pushed out around Nnobi by the invading troops, before they left with Mr. Ejiofor’s domestic staff and the corpse of Mr. Samuel Okoro.

“Those marauders made a brief stop at Neni town in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, immediately after Okacha Filling Station, where they set Mr. Ejiofor’s car ablaze with the corpse of Mr. Samuel Okoro inside.

In his ruling on Friday, Justice Nganjiwa, said that the brutal invasion of Mr. Ejiofor’s ancestral home in Oraifite on the 6th day of June 2021, by the agents of the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu was oppressive, and gross violation of his rights to life, dignity of human person, fair hearing, right to private and family life.

He further declared as illegal, oppressive and unlawful, the taking away and subsequent burning of Mr. Ejiofor’s Toyota Camry Car with Registration No. YAB 60 CB together with the corpse of Mr. Samuel Okoro, and other vital documents and valuables seized from his house by the agents of the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu.

“The Court further made Order and consequently, restrained the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu either directly or through their agents, privies, and howsoever called, from further harassing Mr. Ejiofor, threatening, and/or taking further steps in an attempt to terminate his life and/or destroying his properties.

“His Lordship further restrained the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu either directly or through their agents, privies and howsoever called, from further harassing, intimidating, and/or threatening to illegally arrest and torture Mr. Ejiofor.

“The Court further awarded against the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu jointly and severally, the sum of ₦100,000,000.00 (ONE HUNDRED MILLION NAIRA) as Compensatory and General Damages in Mr. Ejiofor’s favour, for the gross violation of his fundamental Rights.

“The Court also awarded against the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu, jointly and severally in Mr. Ejiofor’s favour, the sum of ₦5,000,000.00 (FIVE MILLION NAIRA) being the cost of his Toyota Camry car, which they burnt.

“The Court further awarded the sum of ₦2,000,000.00 (TWO MILLION NAIRA), being the cost of the Suit in favour of Mr. Ejiofor.

“The Learned Judge further directed the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Army and Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu, to issue Public Apology to Mr. Ejiofor in Two National Dailies, for the gross violation of his Fundamental Rights.

“In further condemning the dastardly act of the Respondents/their Agents, His Lordship further directed the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Director General of the DSS to immediately identify their personnel involved in the gruesome act and appropriately, sanction them in line with the extant laws,” he ruled.

In a statement signed by Ejiofor, following the ruling on Friday, he said that the Judgment, which was a reflection of justice, must be executed to the letter.

“Justice has prevailed and there is no hiding place again for any of those perpetrators.

According to him, this will now confirm to the world, that the three of Mr. Ejiofor’s domestic staff abducted during this bloody invasion of his ancestral home as above named, are being detained in solitary confinement at the facility of the DSS Headquarters, Abuja, even though the DSS have repeatedly denied both in their Court affidavits and every of their correspondences, of holding them.

He also called on the Director General, DG, of the Department of State Services, DSS, Abuja, to immediately direct for the unconditional release of Mr. Ejiofor’s above named domestic staff being held in their custody, and accordingly, comply with all terms of this Judgment.

“Further to this demand, we wish to remind the DG of the DSS, who is also a party to this suit, and well represented throughout the proceedings giving rise to this Judgment, to, in compliance with the positive Orders of the Court, direct for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the DSS personnel involved in this bloody invasion of Mr. Ejiofor’s ancestral home.

“We had before now, forwarded to the DSS, a clear clip of the CCTV footage of this bloody invasion of Mr. Ejiofor’s ancestral home, which showed the clear view of the invaders, as it would enable the DSS to identify their personnel involved, for necessary action.

Be assured that Judgment will soon be delivered on the other sister separate suit, which we filed to challenge the extrajudicial killing of Mr. Ejiofor’s personal assistant, late Mr. Samuel Okoro, as well as other grave infractions.” the statement added.

A.I