Court orders woman to return estranged husband’s mattress

SHARI’AH Court in Kaduna on Monday ordered a divorce-seeking woman, Halima Ahmad to return a mattress belonging to a former wife of her husband, Suleiman Atiku.

Atiku, a Correctional Service Officer, had earlier asked for the mattress, before agreeing to her divorce request.

Ahmad, who lives in Badarawa, Kaduna, had in April 2022, filed for divorce at a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State,.

Kyaudai also asked Atiku to give Ahmad N20,000 to enable her buy a new mattresss.

The Judge further ordered Atiku, to pay N80,000 to Ahmad, to enable her pay the debt she incurred during the period of their marriage.

He adjourned the case until July 25, for rulling on the divorce application.

Earlier, the respondent, who did not give reason for seeking divorc told the court that she was ready to return her bride price to Atiku .

Atiku told the court that the mattress belonged to his first wife.(NAN)

KN