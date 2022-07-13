Court remands 2 farmers for allegedly abducting their colleague

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that two farmers be remanded for allegedly abducting their colleague.

The police charged Iorfa Pinen and Saaior Amahundu who live in Turan Village in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue with five counts of criminal conspiracy, abduction, criminal force, armed robbery and inciting public disturbance.

However, the Magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of the farmers for want in jurisdiction.

Kor directed the police to return the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Aug. 31 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Godwin Ato told the court that a petition written by the victim, Terhile Demenongo to the Commissioner of Police, Benue, was received at the State CID, Makurdi on June 9.

Ato said the suspects and others, at large, trespassed into Demenongo’s farm and dragged him to Abande Village with his working tools.

The prosecution said the suspects humiliated him and took N37,000 from him and later allowed him to go home.

Ato said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6(b), 1(I)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004, 3(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Laws of Benue, 2017 and 116 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004. (NAN)

