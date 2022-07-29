Court remands 50-year-old farmer over alleged murder

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Friday ordered that a 50-year-old farmer, Aka Annyam, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly matcheting one Gabriel Ayia to death.

Annyam, who is of Tse-Norum, Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue, was charged with criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt and culpable homicide.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was reported to the Benue Commissioner of Police via a petition on April 22.

Ato said the petition was written by Bello Weren Esq, on behalf of the complainant, Godwin Ayia residing opposite Radio Benue, Makurdi, against Awolowo Norum’s family of Tse-Norum, Gwer-West Local Government Area of Benue.

The petitioner had alleged that sometime in 2014, his family had a dispute with Awolowo Norum’s family.

He said the matter was then reported to the traditional rulers of the land and they had been looking into the dispute till date.

He however said that after a while, the Awolowo family members resorted to violence and started attacking his family members.

The petitioner said he had no choice but to report the matter at the Area Command Police Headquarters, Makurdi on March 11 and four policemen were sent with him to arrest the attackers.

He said on reaching Tse-Norum, 16 members of the Awolowo family attacked him and the policemen and inflicted a deep machete wound on his head.

The petitioner further wrote that on April 13, the same persons attacked his brother, Gabriel, in his farm, beat him up and macheted him to death.

The prosecution added that five persons were earlier arrested and charged to court while the suspect who was at large then had just been arrested.

Ato said many others are still at large.

The prosecution counsel said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 248 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor, did not take the suspect’s plea for want of jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter until Aug. 29, for further mention. (NAN)

