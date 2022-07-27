Court remands civil servant for allegedly beating up wife

A Kano Shari’a Court on Wednesday ordered that a 52 year-old civil servant, Bashir Saleh, who allegedly beat up his wife be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Saleh who lives in Kabuga Quarters, Kano with assaults’ and causing grievous hurt.

The Judge, Malam Ismai’l Muhammad-Ahmed, who gave the order,, adjourned the matter until Aug. 22 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdul Wada, told the court that Fatima Muhammed of Hotoro Mahuatta Quarters, reported the matter at the Hotoro Police Station on July 20.

The prosecutor said that the complainant alleged that at about 9p.m the defendant engaged in an argument over a minor and he beat her up.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

