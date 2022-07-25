Court remands man, 28, for allegedly defiling minor

AN Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Monday ordered that a 28-year-old man, Daniel Ailehe, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The police charged Ailehe, who resides in phase 3, zone 4 Gwagwalada, Abuja, with abusing of a minor.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Mr Sani Umar, adjourned the case until Aug. 3, for hearing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Madam Ugochinyere Nwevo-onu, of Phase 4 Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on July 14.

Tanko said that the complainant on July 13, sent her daughter to the market with the sum of N10,000 to buy food stuff at Gwagwalada market.

He said that the defendant kept the minor in his house for four days and had carnal knowledge of her.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 275 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor objected to the bail application made by the Defence Counsel, Mr M.M. Isah, and prayed the court not to grant the defendant to bail. (NAN)

KN