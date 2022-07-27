Court remands man for alleged breach of trust

THE Police on Wednesday arraigned a 35-year-old man, Jibril Idris at a Kano Sharia Court for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

Idris who lives at Rimin Kebe, Kano, is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Ado Abba of Hotoro reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on July 22.

Wada said that Abba said that Idris (defendant) came to him to collect his truck valued at N70, 000 for use, but refused to return it, claiming that it has been stolen.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Malam Ismai’l Muhammad-Ahmed, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Centre until Aug.22 for summary trial.(NAN)

